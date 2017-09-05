× Illinois town hit by tornado collects bug spray for Texas

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois town that had its own deadly natural disaster in 2012 is collecting bug repellant for people who are recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning says he’s hearing that Texas residents are dealing with bugs and mosquitoes as floodwaters recede in the Houston region. His department is collecting bug spray and other repellants to ship to Texas.

Eight people were killed in 2012 when a tornado hit Harrisburg, 200 miles south of Springfield. More than 200 homes were destroyed. Gunning says he and others greatly appreciated help from others at that time.

Beth Monfort, public safety chief in Harrisburg, tells WSIL-TV that assisting people in need is “what we’re all about.”