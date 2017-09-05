× How to get a free breakfast item from Chick-fil-A this month

Throughout September you have the chance to get a free item from Chick-fil-A. All you have to do is download the app.

What you have to do is either download or update your Chick-fil-A One app and place an order. You can choose between a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl.

The offer is only available during breakfast hours. The promotion lasts until Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Each account holder only gets one free item.