Check out where Irma will impact and our weather in the days ahead

Some instability clouds have popped on schedule across most of the area, though no worse than a few sprinkles here and there. Definitely had an autumn-feel to it as a northwest breeze kept temperatures for most parts from even reaching 70 degrees.

We will fall around mid 40s overnight with some low-lying areas in the lower 40s.

By Wednesday, a weak disturbance will fly in from the northwest adding some broken cloudiness that afternoon. Like today, could see a few sprinkles to a stray light shower during that time, but the chances are slim at best. Daytime highs will once again stay quite cool where most won’t even get out of the 60s.

After Wednesday, will stay dry and bright with highs back in the 70s.

Sinking area of high pressure will build across the Midwest just north of Hurricane ‘Irma’ by this weekend and into early next week. Th global models are still taking this across portions of Florida before heading due north toward the Carolinas. For us, it means more dry skies and temperatures around the seasonal upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

