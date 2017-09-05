× Be on the lookout for funnel clouds today

Today’s weather environment will be favorable to produce some towering clouds and even a few showers for the afternoon hours. That’s due to increasing instability, peaking around the 3-5 p.m. timeframe.

Temperatures are expected to top out around 72 degrees at ground level where we live. However, at 5,000 feet, the temperature will drop to the upper 30s. And at 10,000 feet up, the temperature will be well below freezing!

That change in temperature with height is what Meteorologists call “delta-T.” In this situation, the delta-T is about 50 degrees in under two miles of elevation. Because the temperature cools so rapidly, clouds are able to rise quickly. As this occurs, the bottoms of the clouds can form funnel clouds. Since these are not associated with thunderstorms, severe weather is not anticipated. And only in about 1 in every 100 will these funnels ever get down to the ground.

So, little to no risk from this phenomenon today (or tomorrow), but it’s something to look for…especially if you’re a weather geek like me!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen