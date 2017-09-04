Hurricane Irma could approach the U.S. by week’s end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma continues as a strong hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. This morning, it is still more than 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. However, the National Hurricane Center projects this to maintain an east to west path that could have the storm nearing the Bahamas by the end of the week and Florida this weekend. That increases the chance of a hurricane or tropical storm from Ft. Myers, around the southern tip of Florida, through the Keys, and up to Cape Canaveral. There is a smaller, but still plausible chance of a storm interacting with the "First Coast" of Florida, up to the outer banks of North Carolina.