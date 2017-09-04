× Beautiful weather is in store for the entire week

Drier and cooler air is in store for the remainder of our Labor Day! If you’re wondering why the sky looks hazy, it’s due to wildfire smoke being dragged in from the Northwest U.S.! We’ll continue to see some cloud cover/haze this evening, with more breaks in the cloud cover during the overnight hours. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will be in the mid 50s.

A cool start to Tuesday will lead us into a cool afternoon. Highs will actually struggle to reach 70! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but a few sprinkles aren’t out of the question. It will be getting chilly that night as we fall into the 40s.

Wednesday will be very similar, but highs will only reach the upper 60s! However, we’ll warm right back up into the 70s for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham