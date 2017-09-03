× Police investigating deadly crash in Blue Grass, IA

BLUE GRASS, Iowa– The Scott County Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash that has left one person dead.

It happened in the 9000 block of 140th St. in Blue Grass, just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say a car was headed westbound on 140th street and attempted to overtake a car to its right on the gravel shoulder. That’s when they say the driver lost control, crossed both lanes of traffic, entered the median, and rolled.

The driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released, and the accident remains under investigation.

The Scott County Sheriff’s office, the Blue Grass Fire Department, MEDIC Ambulance, the Buffalo Police Department, Scott County Conservation Officers, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash.