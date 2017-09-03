Military heroes honored during Praise Festival in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--This year’s Praise Festival, a Christian concert in LeClaire Park in Davenport was joined by the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

The support organization based in San Antonio, Texas works with military veterans to help them make a successful transition to life after serving.

“We used to take them on hunting trips, fishing tris rodeos… we had a crazy idea that we could give homes away,” says retired Lieutenant General Leroy Sisco, the organization’s founder.

Through a partnership with Wells Fargo Bank, the Military Warriors Support Foundation awarded dozens of homes to wounded veterans across the country.

Angel Camacho and his family received the organization’s most recent home donation.

“It’s a big step forward because now we can say we own something. We have a house that we don’t have to pay a mortgage on,” says Camacho.

The non-profit organization celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the Quad Cities during the Praise Festival, because of its history with the Christian organization.

“After we got started, (Praise Festival organizers) were the first ones that helped to raise money for us,” says Sisco.

Military Warriors Support Foundation is also working with veterans displaced by Hurricane Harvey.