Dogs make a splash in Milan

MILAN, Illinois-- Dozens of dogs cooled off this weekend heat with their own splash party.

The Soggy Doggy Splash Party brought out man and man's best friend to Dickson park.

Pets got to play in the sprinklers and make a splash with all paws of life.

Along with having a dog old time, owners were encouraged to make a donation to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.

"Any donation that we get today will be used to help any of the shelter animals that we're currently caring for," says Patti Mcrae, Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.