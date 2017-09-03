× A lovely taste of fall arrives this week

The rest of our Sunday night is looking pretty quiet. With a wind in place from the southwest, we’ll only see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. The sky will remain mostly clear.

Big changes are in the picture for Labor Day! A stout, but dry cold front will be approaching us early Monday morning from the north. As it swings though the QC around lunchtime, the wind will be shifting from the northwest, and it will be very breezy. We could see some gusts around 30 mph. By the afternoon, the front will have passed through Central Illinois. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s around Highway 20 to the upper 80s south of Highway 34. The sky will be partly cloudy.

We’ll continue to stay very cool for the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will only be around 70! We’ll continue to see the sunshine as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham