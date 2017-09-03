800,000 “Dreamers” face potential deportation, after Trump reportedly decides to end “DACA”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois-- "Politico" is reporting that just hours ago, President Donald Trump made his final decision.

He is choosing to end "DACA," the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA was an Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who came to America as children.

Earlier today, in a last-ditch effort to change the president's mind, protesters took to the streets in cities across America, hoping Trump would hear them... and listen.

Chants of "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," cascaded through Chicago's streets this afternoon. It's the same chant that filled airports across America after the president's "Muslim ban" earlier this year.

According to sources at the White House, senior aides met today to discuss how they'll roll-out the controversial move affecting hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers."

The President's decision makes sense to his base: ending DACA was one of his main campaign promises.

But since taking office, he's wrestled with the decision, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday.

Trump had faced strong warnings from members of his own party not to get rid of the program.

Protesters, like those in Chicago, had hoped that meant the president had changed his mind.

"We're not the rapists, we're not the criminals that Donald Trump talked about during his campaign," Cesar Vargas, one of the marchers, explains. "We're your neighbors, contributing to the economy, paying taxes. And we want to make sure the president knows that."

He adds, "The 'American Dream' is not about fancy cars or a big house; it's about opening the doors of opportunity for others."

DACA has allowed almost a million "dreamers" to get work visas, driver's licenses, and student aid. 97% of them are either in school or in the workforce.

Now, they could face deportation.

According to the White House, Trump is expected to make his final decision on Tuesday.