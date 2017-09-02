× Watch: Honor Flight vets get great welcoming at QC and Dulles airports

The veterans partaking in the 41st Honor Flight were welcomed everywhere, whether they were coming or going.

The video below was the welcoming that vets received at the Quad City Airport:

The video below was when vets arrived at Dulles International Airport:

This final video was when vets arrived back home after a long day on the Honor Flight. The Quad City Airport was filled with family, friends, the Patriot Guard and Active Military.