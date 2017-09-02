Go
Search
Replay:
News 8 at 10
News 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
Politics
Traffic
Sports
Lifestyle
Auto
Live Cams
Deals
Contests
Brewed
Weather
62°
62°
Low
60°
High
78°
Sun
67°
86°
Mon
60°
88°
Tue
49°
72°
See complete forecast
click here for high school football scores in real time
Vets watch “Changing of the Guard” at Arlington
Posted 9:52 am, September 2, 2017, by
Katrina Lamansky
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Check out the QC-area Craft Beer Scene
Who’s making it, unique uses for it, and how you can get it.
Popular
Quad Cities woman says she was shamed for breastfeeding at a local restaurant
Toddler found wandering, covered in feces leads officers to filthy apartment in Oklahoma
Man forced to rebuild his life after leaving keys in running truck
Milan family forced to flee home over toxic mold
Latest News
Watch: Honor Flight vets get great welcoming at QC and Dulles airports
Honor Flight vets watch “Changing of the Guard” at Arlington
Vets watch “Changing of the Guard” at Arlington
Alleman improves to 2-0 with another road win
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.