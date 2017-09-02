× Summer warmth returns for the rest of Labor Day weekend

What a beautiful Saturday we had! As for the rest of the evening, a few clouds will be moving in ahead of a weak front. While a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out, most will stay dry. Any clouds will clear out during the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Beautiful sunshine returns tomorrow, and it will be much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity is looking tolerable. With a breezy southwest wind picking up that night, overnight lows will be only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Labor Day is going to start out very warm and breezy before a nice cold front swings through. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. However, as the front passes through that evening, temperatures will quickly drop. A few showers are possible.

By Tuesday, highs will only get into the lower 70s! It will even be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. During the middle part of the week, overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham