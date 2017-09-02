Mid-County wins 28-16 to improve to 1-1 this season.
Mid-County evens record at 1-1 with a win
-
A-Town rolls to big win
-
Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes GMQC to… Oneida!
-
Bureau Valley holds on for 3-point win
-
Bandits beat the Bees to take season series
-
United Township kicks off Jim DuPage era with win
-
-
Bandits clinch home field advantage
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
Man who needed air in tires, bought lottery ticket wins $1M
-
We need YOUR HIGH SCHOOL for the The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities
-
Warriors dethrone Cavaliers for second title in three years
-
-
$1 million in meth-laced candies seized at Texas home
-
Portions of Jo Daviess County may be without 9-1-1 service due to phone outage
-
Assumption Baseball wins 10th State Title