Kewanee scores 35 points in their win over Riverdale.
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
Riverdale opens season with win over Princeton
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
Orion opens season with win over Hall
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
Wilton beats Tipton by 10
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
United Township soccer beats Rockton Hononegah
-
Monmouth United falls to West Prairie
-
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
Annawan-Wethersfield scores twice in win
-
West Branch beats West Liberty