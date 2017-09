Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Rock Island Grand Prix, the largest kart street race is back in the Q-C for the weekend.

Racers zoomed through the streets downtown at about 100 miles per hour.

Spectators and fans from across the country cheered them on as they held their heat races today.

About seventeen different championship events will have racers battling it out for the winner's title.

Finals are on Sunday September 3rd starting in the early a.m.