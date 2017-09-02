Camanche falls to Monticello at home.
Camanche has tough game against Monticello
-
Iowa councilman accused of bypassing home water meter
-
TMK IPSCO plant reopens in Camanche after two-year shutdown
-
Investigators work to determine cause of death for 22-year-old man
-
Pilot killed in plane crash near Eastern Iowa airport is identified
-
Reports: Tornado collapses Prairieburg, Iowa home trapping woman inside
-
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
Illinois behind in scoring science exams for years
-
Rock Island has tough opener on the road
-
Robert Lee: ESPN under fire for taking announcer off UVA game
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
-
Score Preview – North Scott has new names ready to take over
-
Score Preview – Orion has plenty of talent again this year
-
Rock Falls man sought for stabbing, home invasion