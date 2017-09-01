× Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes to…Oneida!

ONEIDA, Illinois- Weeks one and two of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally have been so successful in both Orion and Goose Lake.

We continue the pep rallies Friday, September 8 at ROWVA High School, which stands for the Knox County communities of Rio, Oneida, Wataga, Victoria, and Altona. What’s so interesting about this high school is, it co-ops its high school football team with two other high schools, Galva and Williamsfield. The high school football team for the three schools is called Mid-County.

The Cougars take on the Mercer County Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. in Oneida Friday, but before the game, we’re looking to get the morning started right!

News 8’s Eric Sorensen needs the students, band, and cheerleaders to be on the field at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, from all three schools! If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. with a special Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page from 7-7:30 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We are starting a challenge during The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. We want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

Hopefully, Mid-County has just as much school spirit as Northeast High School did!