Two St. Louis police officers shot in city’s downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- Two St. Louis Police Department officers were injured in a shooting in the city's downtown on Friday, Sept. 1, KTVI is reporting.

Initial reports indicate the officers were shot with an assault style rifle near the intersection of 14th and Cass Streets. Three suspects are reported in custody.

According to reports, one officer was struck in the leg and the other in the arm and the leg. One officer was a man and the other a woman. Details of the seriousness of their injuries are not being released at this time, but both are reported in stable condition.

According to a tweet from the Police Department, the officers were part of the department's gang unit.

Two Gang Unit officers were patrolling area of 14th/Cass when they spotted person of interest. When they turned around, suspect opened fire. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017