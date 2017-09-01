× The Eric Factor: Fake hurricane forecasts are making the rounds. Beware before you share!

It’s been less than one week since Hurricane Harvey came ashore in Texas and new images are circulating online that show another hurricane coming for the Texas coast. While this is possible, the chance of it happening is extremely slim to none.

At last check, the above image has been shared 26,000 times. The problem is, it’s not a map from NOAA or the National Hurricane Center, even though it has the actual logo. That’s why it’s easy to be fooled! What gives this away is the fact that Joe Maley, the person who posted it, isn’t a Meteorologist. Clicking on his name you find out that he lives in Harlingen, Texas and has no other weather information on his page. That should be the #1 reason not to share it.

But I would go one step further and only share information from reliable sources that have proven to YOU that they are valuable. So, if you’ve gotten good information from ABC News, a news anchor, reporter, or Meteorologist, seek them out for information. Chances are, if it’s real, you’ll see it reported by a reputable source!

And when it comes to Irma, here’s the real deal from my perspective: