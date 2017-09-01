Small Town, HUGE School Spirit for Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They had to wake up extra early, but Northeast High School and the Goose Lake, Iowa Community came out in full force for Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities. Not only did students participate in our sign contest with some fantastic entries, the Rebels Marching Band played the school fight song for us:

The cheerleaders also shared some their great cheers and stunts live on the air:

NEW THIS YEAR is our sign contest. Click the videos below to see which three posters won:

This week's pep rally was sponsored by Deanna's Java Station in Clinton, Iowa. See what Owner, Deanna Posey, is doing today for the victims of Hurricane Harvey:

The sound of tractors and the Rebels Marching Band filled the air as Northeast High School got your Friday started on the right "note":

