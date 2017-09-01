NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Labor Day Weekend Party Creation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor Day Weekend is sometimes seen as the unofficial end to summer and so we are celebrating on WQAD News 8 at 11am with a craft that keeps popping up on my Pinterest Page and I've been avoiding for the entire season.

During our weekly Nailed It or Failed It segment, we attempted to make this Watermelon "Grill," from a blog called, She Knows. Everything worked, except for the legs. However, during the commercial break, we figured out a solution! Click the video above to see the moment we "Failed It" and click the video below to see how we made a comeback and "Nailed It"!

Consider making this for any of your Labor Day Weekend parties! For more Nailed It Or Failed It clips, click here.