Muslim community gathers to celebrate Eid al-Adha

MOLINE — The day before one of Islam’s holiest days a group gathered to celebrate.

The holiday, Eid al-Adha, which translates to “Feast of Sacrifice” is a time where food is distributed to the poor and around the world.

While the event would traditionally take place in a mosque, the Quad Cities Muslim community is rapidly growing, sending their celebration to the iWireless Center.

“Our holidays are so nice, because I don’t think there’s another place in the Quad Cities you could go and sit with people from maybe 30 and 40 different countries from around the world and worship so it’s a very nice feeling today,” said participant Lisa Killinger.