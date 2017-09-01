× Labor Day weekend will start off pleasant before getting toasty

Almost a touch of fall in the air as we start off the brand new month and the first day of meteorological autumn. I’m expecting a pretty cool night, too with overnight lows around the upper 40s.

Bountiful sunshine takes over Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll heat up a little more for Sunday and Labor Day, Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front is still on track to race through the area sometime Monday night. Its also still expected to have an isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms as the front will be starving for moisture and instability.

A surge of Canadian air will move in for much of next week with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

