Iowa sending 2 helicopters to help with Harvey aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Army National Guard says it’s sending two helicopters and 11 soldiers to the Houston area to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Guard says two CH-47F “Chinook” supply helicopters would deploy Friday along with soldiers from Boone, Davenport and Johnston units.

Texas requested the aid under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — an agreement between all 50 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., to assist one another in times of crisis.

It’s unclear how long the soldiers will remain on the flood and relief duty. A Guard spokesman didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.