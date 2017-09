× Haze over QC area blamed on fires in Canada, Montana

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Weather experts are blaming wildfires in Canada and Montana for the hazy skies over much of eastern Iowa.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Cousins said Thursday the fires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan likely were supplying the majority of the smoky haze.He says the haze had cut visibility at the Davenport Municipal Airport to 2½ miles.