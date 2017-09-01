× Court upholds dismissal of rooftop owners’ suit against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the Chicago Cubs by the owners of rooftop clubs adjacent to Wrigley Field.

A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued its ruling on Friday.

Skybox on Sheffield and Lakeview Baseball Club sued the Cubs in 2015, saying a right-field video board the team was adding would block their views of the ballpark and violate terms of a 2004 revenue-sharing agreement.

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall dismissed the case that same year. Kendall said the board was allowed because the agreement between the rooftop owners and the Cubs allowed “any expansion of Wrigley Field approved by governmental authorities.”

Wrigley Field now has video boards in left and right fields.