TIPTON, Iowa — An anhydrous leak has been reported in the Tipton area.

KCRG reported that the leak happened during a training exercise at the Cedar County Co-Op at 906 East 7th Street.

Residents within a mile radius were told to take shelter, shut windows, and turn off air conditioning units.

An alert posted to the Cedar County Public Health Department’s Facebook page says that it is advising residents to take these precautions until noon.