We Need YOUR Questions For East Moline Schools' Superintendent

The East Moline School District nearly closed down, because schools were not receiving money from the state of Illinois.

Now that a school funding bill has passed though, Superintendent Kristin Humphries may be breathing a sigh of relief.

We’ll find out his thoughts on the bill and what it means for students and teachers in East Moline and across the Illinois Quad Cities when we have “Breakfast With…” Mr. Humphries on Thursday, September 7th. We’ll ask to talk to him about the new and exciting things happening in the East Moline School District this year.

If you have a question or a comment for Mr. Humphries, fill out the form below:

