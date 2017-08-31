Rhythm Casino barge move finally underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- After several starts-and-stops and a few frustrating delays, the former Rhythm City Casino barge and canopy is finally being dismantled and moved down to Keokuk, Iowa.

Work to dismantle the barge began in earnest on Wednesday, Aug. 30, about two months later than the project was scheduled to be complete. City leaders in Keokuk are spending between $300,000 and $400,000 to move the 30,000-square-foot barge down the Mississippi.

Plans for the barge aren't finalized, but Keokuk officials are looking to use it as a multi-use riverfront space. The cost is being paid through the city's hotel/motel tax fund.