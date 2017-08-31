New Clinton County Jail expected to be complete by end of next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The wait for the new Clinton County Jail may be a little longer than anticipated.

Workers are in the process of paving the foundation and installing underground plumbing but construction is still running behind schedule.

Clinton County voters approved a tax increase to pay for the building back in May of this year.

The new building will house the jail, 9-1-1 center, sheriff's office, and the emergency operations center.

Because of the new space, jail staff will be able to offer inmate rehabilitation programs while the inmates serve their time.

"We're not going to have 100% success but if we can get some of them to break the cycle of coming back into our facility, that's what we're hoping we can do in our new facility that we couldn't in our old facility," said Sheriff Rick Lincoln.

Sheriff Lincoln says he expects the jail to be completed by December of 2018.