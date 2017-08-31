Legend’s Sports Bar back open in Clinton after flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- When these fine folks aren't somewhere warm for the winter, chances are you'll find them here at Legend's Sports Bar & Grill.

"We're called the snowbirds," says customer Tom Havens. "It's just a good place to come. It's not rowdy. We're about as rowdy as it gets."

They've been regulars for years, but Thursday is their first day back because a flood in July forced owners to close up shop.

Three feet outside, eight inches inside, the water caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

"They had to tear the walls apart up to the trim board. Pretty much take all the equipment out, everything," says Legend's owner Dave Holmes.

"It's a shame they had to do all that because they missed a lot of business," says Havens.

But now that business is back and here to stay.

Legend's is still working on getting a new pizza oven, but the rest of the kitchen is ready to go.