Homeless man arrested in connection with Dixon vehicle burglaries

DIXON, Ill. — Police believe they may have solved a rash of recent vehicle burglaries after arresting a homeless man on a warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tyler J. Stuckmeyer, 25 – who was listed in a media release as “homeless, Amboy, Illinois” – was picked up in the Walmart parking lot on S. Galena Ave. around 4:28 a.m. on the failure to appear warrant. Stuckmeyer had been identified as a person-of-interest in multiple vehicle burglaries on both Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 on the southeast side of town.

Police say the total number of burglaries topped 19.

Stuckmeyer was arrested and transported to the Lee County Correctional Facility.

Additional charges are pending.