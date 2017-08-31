× Exelon expansion to pump $20-million into Cordova plant

CORDOVA, ILLINOIS –

Exelon is moving ahead with a major expansion less than a year after facing an uncertain future.

Construction is underway at the Quad Cities Generating Station to nearly double its Professional Learning Center. The $20-million investment is symbolizing a revival in Cordova.

“It really is about the future,” said Exelon Site Vice President Ken Ohr, on Thursday, August 31. “It really is looking forward versus looking back.”

Illinois legislation saved the plant and its 800 jobs in 2016. It’s Rock Island County’s largest single property taxpayer.

“We’re going to lead energy in the world,” said Exelon’s Bill Stoermer on December 7, 2016.

That proclamation leading the way at Thursday’s unveiling.

“We’re more than just making electricity,” Ohr said.

A variety of projects will create some 600 construction jobs over the next year. Many of them will be filled by local trade unions.

“Bringing a state of the art facility to their people and giving them that resource is a huge benefit,” said Chad Myers, a project executive with Burling Builders.

Outside construction will improve inside work. Exelon will consolidate seven buildings into one. That’s enough space to process 1,600 seasonal workers during yearly refueling.

It’s an amazing transformation for a plant that nearly closed for good.

“We’re excited with our construction and to be a part of that future and sustain our power operations here,” Ohr concluded.