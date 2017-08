Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Drivers crossing the Arsenal Bridge into Iowa will notice something different greeting them as they enter downtown Davenport.

The new "Welcome" sign, unveiled on Thursday afternoon by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, has been a project three years in the making.

The frame for the sign was constructed locally and the artwork itself was hand-drawn by Daytrotter artist Johnnie Cluney.

You can see full video of the unveiling and ribbon cutting below.