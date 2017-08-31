× A tale of two seasons in the days ahead

Widespread 70s returned for daytime highs today as a pleasant northeast breeze was the main catalyst in trimming temperatures just a bit compared to yesterday.

Skies will remain fairly clear tonight, which should be enough to cool off temperatures even more. Look for lows back down in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday not only ends the work week but the beginning of meteorological autumn. And it will certainly feel that way as highs will only reach the middle 70s that afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Summer heat will greet us once more (possibly its last hurrah) this Labor Day weekend as highs around 80 on Saturday will be replaced with upper 80s both Sunday and Monday.

Cold front races in that Monday night bringing a possible shower or thunderstorm before Fall-like temperatures return the rest of the next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

