Summer warmth still on track this Labor Day Weekend

Another winner of a day it turned out to be as we were able to enjoy a bit more sunshine compared to past days, and thus slightly warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon topped around the 80 degree mark.

Cold front to our north is still on track to pass through the area later on tonight. This will add some broken cloudiness to our skies with no worse than a sprinkle or two in some spots. These same broken clouds will linger through Thursday as a light northeast breeze cool daytime highs slightly to the mid to upper 70s.

Not expecting to change those temperatures on Friday but it will be much brighter, which will linger through the Labor Day weekend. We’ll also highlight a brief return to the summer warmth as daytime highs climb into the 80s.

If you’re looking for rain, you might have to wait around Monday night/ Tuesday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

