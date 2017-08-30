Singers from all over Iowa and Illinois vie for the title of Quad Cities Idol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island is no stranger to talent.

Known for giving the Quad Cities a taste of broadway and professional theatre, the Playhouse showcased a different kind of talent on Tuesday, August 29, as 60 contestants from Iowa and Illinois took their shot at becoming the winner of Quad Cities Idol.

The contest offered locals the chance to move on to the next step in the American Idol auditioning process from right here at home.

Talented singer after talented singer made their way to the stage to vie for the top spot but in the end, just three contestants were named winners.

The runners-up, Bryce Reag and Harmoni Eiland, received "front-of-the-line" passes to the open auditions set to be held in Chicago next month.

The Grand Prize Winner was Emmy Cuvelier.

Cuvelier, who said she decided to audition on a whim, received a "silver ticket." The ticket reserves her a spot to audition in front of the American Idol producers.

If you or anyone you know is still interested in auditioning for the new season of American Idol coming to ABC in 2018, you can find requirements and detailed information here.

Congratulations to our winners!

