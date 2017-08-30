× River Bandits to raise funds for Harvey victims during this weekend’s final slate of home games

DAVENPORT — The Quad Cities River Bandits will be fundraising for Hurricane Harvey victims during the team’s final slate of home games this weekend.

The River Bandits, Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, will collect financial donations, clothes, and needed supplies for the thousands affected.

The team will donate all proceeds from the 50-50 raffle for all three games as well as host an online auction of River Bandits merchandise and memorabilia.

The Bandits will also donate $1 from every ticket sold online to Sunday and Monday’s games when the code “RELIEF” is used at checkout.

Anyone who donates $10 or more this weekend will receive a free general admission ticket, while anyone who donates $500 or more will be rewarded with a free suite rental for any Monday through Thursday River Bandits home game next April.

There will be donation stands throughout Modern Woodmen Park all weekend.