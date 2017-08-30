Renovations coming to Rock Island’s Douglas Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- Upgrades are planned for historic Douglas Park.

Douglas Park sits at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 18th Avenue. Nearly 100 years ago the park was home to the first-ever National Football League game.

Plans for the park include some remodeled concession stands, a new playground and refurbished south-end. The former firehouse sitting along 18th Avenue is expected to be turned into a museum.

That decision comes after previous debates on whether the city should renovate, demolish or sell the building.

Renovations at the park and museum are expected to be finished by October 2020.