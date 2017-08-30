Q-C football rivals to face off to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF--

It's no secret Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption High School are rivals when it comes to football.

But on on Thursday September 1st the teams will put aside their differences.

Both schools will turn out at Brady Street Stadium for their 'Texas' themed football game. The goal of the game is to help aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The idea was brought up to the student council by Bettendorf's Associate Principal Kevin Skillet.

"We talked to our student section and said everyone is going to dress up like a cowboy/western theme to support Texas," says Emma Aanestad, Bettendorf Vice President Student Council.

During the varsity game students from both schools will also collect money donations from the stands.

"It's really heartbreaking to hear what's going on down in Texas. We were really trying to think of something to help with this issue," says Aanestad.

Students are looking to raise as much as they can during the second part of the game.

"We're really seeing how much we can raise and anything people can give will really support it...so just looking for as much as we can," says Jackson Sonstamper, Student Body President.

The money collected will be donated to the Red Cross.

"It's awesome to see that everyone jumped on board and was really willing to help," says Aanestad.