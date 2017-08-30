× One dies in collision with two pickup trucks on Illinois Route 78

MT. CARROLL, Illinois — One person died in a crash that involved a car and two trucks on Illinois Route 78 in Carroll County.

A northbound car turning off or Rt. 78 ended up colliding with two pickup trucks around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, August 29th, according to a statement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Just north of Lowden Road, the car tried to make a left-hand turn into a private driveway when it collided head-on with a truck headed the opposite way, the statement said. That impact caused the car to spin back into the northbound lane where collided with another truck.

The car’s driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to police. Responders planned to airlift the passenger but as the ambulance arrived at the helipad in Shannon, Illinois, the passenger was pronounced dead.

Neither of the pickup drivers were injured, the statement said.

Police planned to withhold the drivers and passenger’s names until Wednesday.