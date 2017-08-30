How to donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Help support the Red Cross’ relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted 1:58 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Citizens with boats in Texas get to work after Harvey to 'go try to save some lives'.

MOLINE — We’re joining the American Red Cross in their efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

We at WQAD News 8 are having a cash fund drive from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31st. Please stop by the station, we’ll be out front with some American Red Cross volunteers.

Click here to see how the latest about how the American Red Cross is contributing to the relief effort.

WQAD News 8 is located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, Illinois.

WQAD