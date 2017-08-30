× Former Davenport Bill Boom sentenced in perjury case

DAVENPORT — Former Davenport 3rd Ward Ald. Bill Boom was sentenced in District Court today to two years probation after pleading guilty to perjury.

The plea was entered in April and sentencing was finalized on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Boom admitted he made a false declaration to a grand jury stemming from an investigation into a man living in his home that was charged with possessing and selling methamphetamine.

Boom could have faced up to five years in prison.

This is a developing story.