Construction company looking for help to fill up semi trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

ROCK ISLAND-- A Rock Island construction company is looking for help to fill two semi-trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Valley Construction says they will start accepting donations to load onto their 50-foot trailers.
They are teaming with other places around the Quad Cities to bring basic items such as cleaning supplies, diapers, dog/cat food, and first aid kits. View full list below.
The company says there will be several drop off locations in the Quad Cities including their location.
That includes:
- Duck Creek Tire- 4000 Middle Rd. Bettendorf, IA
- Two Rivers YMCA- 2040 53rd St. Moline, IL
- Rock Island Heritage Church- 4801 44th St. Rock Island, IL
Items needed for Houston:
- Plastic totes
- Bleach
- Flashlights/batteries/mops/brooms/shovels
- Diapers
- Water/gatorade
- Pet food
- Hygiene items
- Towels/paper towels
- Dish soap/laundry detergent
- Gloves
- First aid kit
For more information contact President of the Valley Construction Company Greg Haas at greghaas@valleyconstruction.com.
41.441993 -90.619028