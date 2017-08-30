How to donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Construction company looking for help to fill up semi trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

ROCK ISLAND-- A Rock Island construction company is looking for help to fill two semi-trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Valley Construction says they will start accepting donations to load onto their 50-foot trailers.

They are teaming with other places around the Quad Cities to bring basic items such as cleaning supplies, diapers, dog/cat food, and first aid kits. View full list below.

The company says there will be several drop off locations in the Quad Cities including their location.

That includes:

Items needed for Houston:

  • Plastic totes
  • Bleach
  • Flashlights/batteries/mops/brooms/shovels
  • Diapers
  • Water/gatorade
  • Pet food
  • Hygiene items
  • Towels/paper towels
  • Dish soap/laundry detergent
  • Gloves
  • First aid kit

For more information contact President of the Valley Construction Company Greg Haas at greghaas@valleyconstruction.com.