Construction company looking for help to fill up semi trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

ROCK ISLAND-- A Rock Island construction company is looking for help to fill two semi-trailers with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Valley Construction says they will start accepting donations to load onto their 50-foot trailers.

They are teaming with other places around the Quad Cities to bring basic items such as cleaning supplies, diapers, dog/cat food, and first aid kits. View full list below.

The company says there will be several drop off locations in the Quad Cities including their location.

That includes:

Items needed for Houston:

Plastic totes

Bleach

Flashlights/batteries/mops/brooms/shovels

Diapers

Water/gatorade

Pet food

Hygiene items

Towels/paper towels

Dish soap/laundry detergent

Gloves

First aid kit

For more information contact President of the Valley Construction Company Greg Haas at greghaas@valleyconstruction.com.