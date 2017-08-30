× Burlington man found guilty of abusing 4-year-old boy

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was found guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 30 of 2nd degree sex abuse in Des Moines County District Court.

A jury found Nicholas L. Cagle, 29, guilty of charges stemming from an August, 2016 investigation into complaints he inappropriately touched a 4-year-old boy. The boy was interviewed athe Child Protection Center in Muscatine and provided enough evidence for police to issue a search warrant for the Cagle’s home. During that search, detectives seized multiple items from the home leading to his eventual arrest.

The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before reaching a verdict. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 16, 2017.