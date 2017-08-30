× Alleged Davenport gang member sentenced to federal time on gun charge

DAVENPORT — A convicted felon who threatened to shoot officers if he was sent to jail, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Eugene Williams Jr., 22, was arrested in August, 2016 after police executed a search warrant for his apartment and vehicle following a tip that he was selling drugs. When his vehicle was searched, officers found a 9 mm handgun, a box of ammunition as well as small amounts of heroin and marijuana.

In the course of arrest, according to court documents, Williams threatened to shoot the officers after serving his time.