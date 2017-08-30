Alleged Davenport gang member sentenced to federal time on gun charge
DAVENPORT — A convicted felon who threatened to shoot officers if he was sent to jail, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Eugene Williams Jr., 22, was arrested in August, 2016 after police executed a search warrant for his apartment and vehicle following a tip that he was selling drugs. When his vehicle was searched, officers found a 9 mm handgun, a box of ammunition as well as small amounts of heroin and marijuana.
In the course of arrest, according to court documents, Williams threatened to shoot the officers after serving his time.
In the arrest affidavit accompanying the 2016 charges, Williams was identified as a member of the Savage Life gang in Davenport. His previous felony convictions came in 2013 for selling cocaine and for an escape in 2014, according to court records.