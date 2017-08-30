× 20 people charged in fraud scam that victimizes older people

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa say 20 people have been charged in a fraud scheme that targets older people.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday that six people from Dubuque and the surrounding area have been indicted for wire fraud. The prosecutors also say 14 more people tied to the scheme face state charges in Dubuque County.

Prosecutors say the scammers called mainly elderly people and told them that some of their relatives were in jail and that money should be wired to bail them out. Other scammers would then collect the wired money.

Four other people already have pleaded guilty to their roles in a similar scheme.