Slim rain chances in the days ahead due to Harvey

A mix of clouds and sun around the area once again, though the shower coverage we had yesterday was more isolated and well east of the river today. Skies will improve some overnight as fog will once again become patchy and dense dropping visibility under 1/4 mile in spots.

A bit more sunshine will work its way back in our skies on Wednesday as afternoon highs top around 80 degrees.

A dry front will pass through on Thursday with no worse than a wind shift and a few innocent clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for highs for the rest of the work week with 80s returning for the upcoming Labor Day as a dry warm front slides through Saturday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

